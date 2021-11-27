Opposition view: Deflated Jackett aggrieved by late penalty call but admits Cobblers 'did a job' on Orient

Kenny Jackett.

Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett conceded Northampton 'did a job' on his side after their 11-game unbeaten run came to an end at Sixfields on Saturday.

In horrible, windy conditions, Sam Hoskins scored the only goal of the game late in the first-half as Town made it five wins in a row at home.

Orient dominated possession in the second 45 minutes but failed to once test home goalkeeper Liam Roberts to suffer only their third league defeat of the season.

"It was a tight game," said Jackett. "I thought, in the first-half, we played quite well, and we had a lot of chances all the way through the game.

"We're disappointed with their goal because it's a flick-on from a long throw and Hoskins has got across Theo Archibald and it's 1-0.

"But where I'm really disappointed is the second-half because we didn't get going, we didn't get hold of the ball and we didn't use our pace wide.

"Our passing was poor at times, we played in front of them too much and we didn't draw them out.

"We can blame the referee or the conditions but that's not what I want to do because we need to move the ball better, be more incisive and create more chances.

"To be fair to Northampton, we allowed them to do a job on us in the second-half, but we're looking at our own performance.

"We created quite a lot in the first-half and their goalkeeper had to make a couple of good saves but we ran out of ideas and we ran out of steam to be honest."

Jackett was reluctant to use the referee as an excuse but he did feel aggrieved not to be awarded a penalty in stoppage-time.

"There should have been a penalty at the end because it's handball, it just is," he added. "He's actually dragged the ball along with his hand in injury-time and that was a big call.