Tranmere Rovers manager Ian Dawes wants his team to take inspiration from Northampton after admitting it ‘really hurt’ to see the Cobblers celebrate promotion at Prenton Park on Monday.

After a spell in caretaker charge, Dawes was confirmed as Tranmere’s permanent manager last week but his first game ended in defeat thanks to Sam Hoskins’ magnificent volley with just five minutes on the clock.

That saw Cobblers clinch promotion to League One and they were quick to get the party started with players and fans celebrating on the pitch long after the full-time whistle.

"You look at them today and they’ve been promoted but I didn’t think we were too far away from them,” said Dawes. “They’ve won the game with a worldie goal that came out of nothing from one of the players of the season.

"We want to get to where they are and we need to look at what’s needed in the summer to do that. It’s up to us to produce and get our recruitment right and everyone has to be fully focused on winning promotion.

"We need to be competing at the right end of the table come the last day of the season, like Northampton, because it really hurts me that another team is celebrating on our turf. We have to make sure that’s us next season.”

Reflecting on the game itself, Dawes added: "I can’t fault the players’ efforts and the way they approached the game. The preparation was right and we looked OK tactically.

"There wasn’t enough spark or energy or tempo in the first-half but we addressed that at half-time and I thought we were much better in the second-half. We played forward more and created decent opportunities.

"We probably didn’t get enough shots away but we got into the final third and put balls across the box. I’m gutted and it’ll ruin my week. I hate getting beat and I’ll always be gutted when we lose.”

There was one moment of controversy when, shortly after Town’s opener, the ball hit Sam Sherring’s outstretched arm in the box, and Dawes felt his side should have been awarded a penalty.

