Birmingham City manager Chris Davies felt his side did enough to beat Northampton at Sixfields on Saturday despite admitting they were ‘too passive’ in the first half.

Cobblers were much the better team throughout the first half and led through Tomoki Iwata’s self-inflicted own goal on 17 minutes, before Birmingham belatedly woke up with Keshi Anderson, almost out of nowhere, heading them level on the stroke of half-time.

The visitors then dominated the second half and created a couple of good chances but neither Jay Stansfield nor Willum Willumsson converted and that meant Birmingham failed to beat Northampton for the second time this season.

"We started the game too slowly," admitted Davies. "I had the chance to address that in one of the water breaks and from that moment on we seemed to come alive a little bit.

"We were too passive and too slow but we got the goal and I thought we were very good in the second half. We've played worse and won games this season and we created enough to win.

"I take responsibility for the goal we conceded because that's the way we play and the way I want them to play and that was an unfortunate moment, but we've done it successfully this season and these things happen.

"The game was very broken and it takes a long time to get going again when there's a throw-in or set-piece. There's no right or wrong way to play football, that's their style, but it just makes it hard to get any rhythm.

"We were relieved to come in at half-time level but the second half was all one-way traffic and we had a couple of good chances to win the game. We just couldn't find the goal but we're away from home and if you can't win, don't lose and I can't be too critical of the players."