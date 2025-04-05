Darren Ferguson

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson had absolutely no complaints about the result after lambasting his side’s ‘shocking performance’ in their 4-0 defeat to rivals Northampton on Saturday.

Cobblers were all over their hosts from the first minute as they missed early chances before Sam Hoskins curled Town into a thoroughly deserved lead, and then Posh defender Tayo Eduon saw red for hitting Cameron McGeehan in the face.

Hoskins converted from the spot to make it two not long later and Dara Costelloe added a third in a dream first half for Northampton. The second period passed mostly without incident, although Cobblers did have chances for more, before Tom Eaves provided the icing on the sake with a stoppage-time header.

"I’m bitterly disappointed,” said Ferguson. “It was a totally abject performance. People will look at the red card as the big turning point in the game but we were second best well before then. It's a bad thing to say but it looked like Northampton wanted it more than us. They had more enthusiasm for the game and I don’t know why that was but I’ll have to find the answer to it, whether it was complacency or something else.

"You can’t argue about the result and you can’t argue even before the red card because they were well on top. All the things we worked on, we didn’t do, and we were second best all over the pitch. As a team, it was a shocking performance and we were a mess. They were miles ahead of us and thoroughly deserved it.”

On the red card, Ferguson added: “It’s a complete act of ill-discipline. He’s punched him in the face. It’s not what we’re about and it’s not something we can do. We were already 1-0 down but we know we can and will create chances.

"The whole situation is a mess. The throw out is a mess, he gives the foul, and it’s a clear foul, and he got away with not being sent off but from what I’ve been told he just punched him straight in the face. I’ll have a word with him but that’ll stay indoors.”