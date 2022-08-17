Opposition view: Crawley 'robbed' after being 'by far' the better team against Cobblers, says boss Betsy
‘Everyone who saw the game tonight would have seen that we were the better team.’
Crawley Town were ‘robbed’ of at least a point having been ‘by far’ the better team during Tuesday’s ‘cruel’ 3-2 defeat to Northampton, according to Reds manager Kevin Betsy.
Crawley made the perfect start at the Broadfield Stadium when James Balagizi scored their first league goal of the season after just four minutes, but they were outclassed for the remainder of the first-half and found themselves behind at the break following a brace for Sam Hoskins.
The home side did wrestle back the initiative after half-time and were the team pressing for victory following Balagizi’s second of the night, however Kieron Bowie nicked it for Northampton on the counter-attack in the 92nd minute to leave Crawley winless in the league this season.
Betsy’s side only took eight shots to Northampton’s 11, including five on target against seven, but he insisted that they deserved to win the game, let alone lose it.
"I’m very disappointed with the result because by far we were the team that deserved to win the game,” said Betsy. "I’m so proud of the group. In the second-half, we were exceptional – I’m not sure they even entered our half apart from when they scored.
"Football is a cruel game and I think we were robbed tonight. The players could not have given any more. We showed a lot of quality in possession, we created chances and we were the better team but we lost so we need to learn and make sure we go into the next game with a positive attitude because we played really well.
"Everyone who saw the game tonight would have seen that we were the better team.”
Betsy was also understandably aggrieved by the decision to award Northampton the free-kick which led to their second goal.
"It’s never a free-kick but these are refereeing decisions and it’s not something I really want to comment on,” he added.
"It’s part and parcel of the game but it’s a ridiculous decision. But we need to defend the set-piece better. We hadn’t conceded from open play before night but it was two set-pieces again and then obviously the goal at the end which won it.”