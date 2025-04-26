Opposition view: Crawley boss refuses to give up survival hopes despite needing huge goal swing

Scott Lindsey

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey is refusing to accept relegation despite needing a freak goal swing on the final day of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley outplayed Northampton on Saturday, romping to a 3-0 win, but Burton’s stoppage-time victory over Cambridge United leaves them three points from safety with a significantly inferior goal difference heading into the final week of the season.

“It’s just kind of highs and lows of emotions,” said Lindsey. “When the crowd cheered for Cambridge's goal, it was kind of like happiness and then we go in the dressing room and say ‘yeah it's 1-1’ and there's only a couple of minutes left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But then we came back out to applaud the crowd as it's our last home game and I see one of the supporters behind the goal who indicated it was not good news. I thought wow they've gone and scored, so it’s just highs and lows. Emotionally, it was like a helterskelter you know.

"I’m just disappointed really after we've done so well in the game and played so well. I’m really proud of the players. As negative as this feels now, we're mathematically still in it with a game to go. I came in with nine games to go and we were 12 points behind so the fact that we've done this is amazing in itself.

"We have got to hope the results go our way on Tuesday night and then results go our way Saturday and we have to put a lot of goals in next Saturday. It's still possible and I've just told the players that we're not downing tools until the final ball’s kicked. After that you can go on your holidays and let's see where we are but I'm really proud of how we've been since I've come in.

“It’s a regret that we didn’t score more today because we had some big chances and we kept pushing the players on but I’m proud of the performance and we fully deserved to win.”