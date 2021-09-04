Opposition view: Cox can't complain after 10-man Scunny go down to Cobblers

Neil Cox.

Scunthorpe United manager Neil Cox accepted he could have no complaints after his side were brushed aside by Northampton on Saturday.

Scunny started on the back foot and were then dealt a huge blow when Emmanuel Onariase received his marching orders for hauling down Danny Rose after just 20 minutes.

Town seized control and after passing up a series of chances, they secured all three points thanks to second-half goals from Rose and Sam Hoskins.

"It was obviously going to be difficult after the sending off and we knew it would be anyway away from home," said Cox.

"We had a gameplan because we knew they would look to get it in behind us and keep it behind us so we worked with the defenders on Thursday and Friday going into the game.

"Manny gets himself sent off and it was difficult so we had to get organise and keep it at 0-0 we managed to do that in the first-half.

"I thought it was a definite red card. The ball goes over Manny's head, he doesn't react quickly enough and their lad is through on goal. He tried to make a challenge but the lad goes down and it's a definite sending off.

"We wanted to be braver in possession in the second-half and try and play through the thirds but then we concede a goal on the counter-attack which we shouldn't be doing away from home.

"We should be more organised but the ball comes into our box and we don't get close enough to them."

There was a suspicion of offside about Rose's opening goal, but Cox again didn't complain.