Opposition view: Cooper picked a team to nullify Cobblers' 'mobile' forward line

Barrow manager Mark Cooper revealed he picked a team specifically with the aim of nullifying Cobblers' energetic forward line during Tuesday's shock 1-0 victory at Sixfields.

The struggling Bluebirds pulled off a surprise result by upsetting promotion-chasing Northampton thanks to Aaron Amadi-Holloway's second-half header.

"We were up against a form team and a really good team and we had to work hard for it," said Cooper.

"They're a big club and have been going great this season with some good players and a terrific young manager and some good people behind him in Colin Calderwood and Marc Richards.

"It was a tough game and no-one expected us to win here but I thought we competed well and we defended fantastically.

"We always carried a threat and we put our bodies on the line - which should be a given - and I think with the team I picked that was the main ingredient.

"Northampton have been playing with two midfield players up front and no out-and-out striker so I wanted to play a really mobile back three to deal with their threat and their pace in behind.

"I picked players that have pace and mobility and would be quick on the turn and that was the reasoning behind and I was really pleased with how it turned out.

"It's an old adage but when you come to an away game, you want to silence the crowd and get them turning on their team and I think we managed to do that quite early on.