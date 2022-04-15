Opposition view: Cobblers defeat 'difficult to take' for Oldham boss Sheridan

John Sheridan.

Oldham Athletic manager John Sheridan admitted Friday’s defeat to Northampton was ‘difficult to take’ after his side dropped back into the League Two relegation zone.

Cobblers started well but Oldham were edging things by the time Jon Guthrie steered the away side in front. Town then dominated the second-half and secured their victory thanks to Louis Appere.

"It's difficult to take because of circumstances and where we are in the league, and we're at home," said Sheridan.

"They're a good team to be fair to them. But it's difficult to take because we have to try to win games and get points and try to get ourselves in a position where we've got a lot of belief that we're going to be safe. But the performance I felt was really flat.

"I can't put my finger on it. I'm very disappointed in the way we played. We're at home and it's a great opportunity, no matter who we're playing, our home form hasn't been bad since I came here and it's a great opportunity to get three points and put ourselves a bit closer to where we want to be.

"There were too many silly mistakes and errors and things. Four or five free-kicks we gave away in the first-half was their best opportunity of scoring. I felt we were all right, quite solid and had one or two chances, and we gave away an absolutely needless free-kick and it's a problem straight away, and my team talk changed because I was so upset with the manner of the free kick.

"You don't just go out and play a game, you've got to think about who you're playing against and how you can affect the game.

"It was a big downer. I thought second-half they controlled the game, moved the ball and passed it well.