Opposition view: Clough saw nothing wrong with Mansfield's decisive goal in second leg against Cobblers

Clough felt it was the correct decision to allow the goal to stand, saying: "That's the rule now. I know a few of their supporters and players were upset about it but you see those goals given every week now because the fourth has said Quinny had no impact on the play.

"It took a lot of hard work but I thought it was an incredible effort from the players over the two legs and over the last eight or nine months."I thought we were very, very good this evening in denying the opposition too many opportunities - it was properly one of our best defensive performances all season, certainly to keep a clean sheet."It all started at the front and I thought Jordan (Bowery) and Lucas (Akins) did their defensive duties and the team was outstanding in all areas."We were at our lowest ebb when we came here (Sixfields) earlier in the season and we were down and out but we put in a good performance in the next game and then everything picked up from there."When you are down at the bottom after a third of the season and then you go and reach Wembley, the players and staff deserve a huge amount of credit to turn it around."We still have a job to do at Wembley but it's an incredible achievement."