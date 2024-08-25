Opposition view: Clarke accuses Barnsley of being a 'soft touch' after throwing away lead against Cobblers

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke accused his team of being a ‘soft touch’ after they conspired to throw away a two-goal lead during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Northampton.

Barnsley struck first through Max Watters before Adam Phillips cemented their position early in the second half, but two goals in six minutes from Liam McCarron and Jack Baldwin earned the Cobblers a terrific away point.

"It feels like a loss to be honest,” admitted Clarke. “How we don't see that game through I don't know. We should go and get a third and a fourth but we don't and then we don't defend right so it's two points dropped.

"We're a little bit of a soft touch and I said that to the group afterwards. We get ourselves 2-0 up at the start of the second half, we create chances to get a third to kill the game off. We don’t do that and there is a soft underbelly and vulnerability about us which I don’t like and I need to knock it out of them.

"Some of the decision-making at times made us lose two goals. They didn't really create anything of note in the second half. The goals came from nowhere but that's the ruthless world of football and there's no excuses from myself.

“Make no bones about it, it’s two points massively dropped. There’s a lot of changes from last season and we have to learn quickly and make sure I’m not talking about the same mistakes, same errors and same softness week in, week out.

“There’s a bit of softness in the pack and our game management needs to be better, not a lackadaisical approach when we go ahead and we need to focus until the end."