Opposition view: Charlton boss 'had a feeling' Hylton would score on return to Sixfields

Charlton manager Nathan Jones ‘had a feeling’ that Danny Hylton would end his long goal drought when he returned to Sixfields on Saturday.

The 35-year-old did not score a single goal during his two seasons at Northampton but he completed a rotten afternoon for his former club when netting in stoppage-time as Charlton romped to a 5-0 victory.

"I had a feeling Danny would do something today and that’s why I put him on the bench,” said Jones. “I made a big call in leaving out a homegrown player and putting Danny on the bench but I just felt Danny would do something.

"Danny is one of those players who thrives on being the pantomime villain and when the odds are against him and that’s why he’s had a wonderful career. I’ve managed in the Premier League and in the Championship and he’s one of the best strikers I’ve worked with him.

"He’s in the twilight of his career but he’s infectious with how he is around the place and he’s a wonderful example for the young players. I’m delighted for him and I’m delighted for everyone.”

On the game itself, Jones added: "I'm very proud of the performance from start to finish. We always have that backbone and platform at the back but the difference today compared to other games was that we took our chances. We were clinical and there were some massive, massive performances.

"It's sometimes difficult to play for Charlton in League One because there's an expectation and there's a weight on the club and it takes big players and big characters.

"We haven't been at the levels I expect and the levels we should be but today are the levels we expect and we have to build on that and back it up. We can't allow Boxing Day to be a damp squib."