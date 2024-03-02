Nathan Jones

Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones revealed he gave goalkeeper Harry Isted a ‘hammering’ in the dressing room after his ‘huge error’ cost the Addicks two points in Saturday’s game against Northampton.

Karoy Anderson’s deflected strike gave Charlton a fourth-minute lead at Sixfields and the visitors seldom looked in trouble thereafter as Town struggled to create anything in attack.

But Isted was caught on the ball with 10 minutes to play and that presented Louis Appéré with a simple tap-in, denying Charlton a crucial and deserved victory in their battle against the drop.

"I'm just so disappointed," admitted Jones. "It was a difficult game in the first half but I thought we were excellent in the second half.

"We won every first ball, we landed on the seconds, we played some really good stuff and we created two glorious chances to put the game to bed.

"We've drawn through a huge error. We were in total control and I couldn't see them scoring and that's the disappointing thing because they didn't create anything all afternoon.

"We defended superbly and we won every first ball and every second ball, and we also had two great chances, but you can't legislate for such a big error like that. It's cost us three points.

"I've hammered him (Isted). I probably shouldn't have done but he's a good goalkeeper and I'm just so disappointed because it's a huge error. He got an earful from me but he's a great kid and he'll bounce back.