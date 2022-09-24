Opposition view: Challinor critical of his players after Stockport's defeat at Sixfields

Stockport County manager Dave Challinor was heavily critical of his players after their poor start to the season continued with a 2-1 defeat at Sixfields on Saturday.

Fraser Horsfall headed in against his old club after 12 minutes but Stockport lost control of the game in the first 20 minutes of the second half, during which time Sam Hoskins and Harvey Lintott turned things around.

Much-fancied County have won only two of their first 10 games following promotion back to the EFL last season and are 17th in the table.

Dave Challinor

"Ultimately, it comes down to not being able to trust people to make the right decisions over 90 minutes," said Challinor. "That's absolutely killing us at the moment.

"I don't think it's a case of the players not being good enough because individually they have shown they can do it, but you have to do it consistently over 90 minutes.

"Decision-making has cost us massively miles too often this season and it's cost us again today. When there's adversity, that's when you see the true colours of people and we find it difficult in those moments.

"You look at the two halves today, first-half was good and we had decent control and we didn't make many wrong decisions.

"A lot of our pre-game stuff was around set-pieces and we defended them well in the first-half but then conceded two in the second and that's really poor.