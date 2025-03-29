Opposition view: Cambridge boss Harris has mixed feelings after Cobblers draw

Neil Harris

Cambridge United manager Neil Harris had mixed feelings after his side’s 1-1 draw with Northampton on Saturday.

The U’s boss was unimpressed with the home side’s first half performance and admitted they deserved to be behind at the break, but he was far happier with how they responded in the second period as James Brophy’s goal, straight from a corner, earned a point.

"Our first halves have been really good but we deserved to be behind today because we were really poor in the first half and it wasn’t at all what I wanted us to be,” said Harris. “I want us to be an aggressive, Neil Harris team that can fight and play a little bit but we weren’t that.

"Northampton are very good at what they do. They’re very front foot, they play forward and run forward and they were better than us in the first half, but then second half was much more like it. It wasn’t pretty at times but it was effective.

"I’ll give both sets of players a bit of a get out because the pitch is terrible and the weather was horrific for this time of year. It was very windy and it wasn’t conducive. Northampton want to press and go man for man, really aggressive, and it’s difficult to control the football and get out.

"I don’t think we helped ourselves with our bravery on the ball but the conditions were difficult and the second half we had a bit more control and we played forward and played in the right areas.

"We had a plan and the lads looked like a group that were together and it was a really good reaction. On the whole, my glass is half full because we’ve come back for a point. But these are the type of games I feel we should be winning at the Abbey.”