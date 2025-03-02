Gary Caldwell

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell believes the shabby St James Park pitch suited Northampton’s ‘very direct’ style and hindered his side during Saturday’s 1-1 draw in Devon.

The visitors were the better side for most of the game and were deservingly ahead going into the final few minutes thanks to Dara Costelloe’s first half goal, but Sonny Cox’s 87th minute strike rescued a point for the Grecians.

"I think the players deserve a lot of credit for hanging in there,” said Caldwell. “It wasn’t a pretty game at all. The pitch isn’t great and hasn’t been great for a while and it’s getting worse but the players kept going and I thought our finishers were outstanding when they came on.

"We spoke a lot in the week about team first and every single player helping and adding to the group and I thought the finishers came on and really gave us something with their energy. They changed the game and gave us momentum and we possibly could have won it.

"It wasn’t a good game and that suited their style. They are very direct and the pitch allowed them to win second balls and to get long throws and corners and we couldn’t get any rhythm. We tried to build but we just couldn’t put three or four passes together in the first half.

"I thought the players really tried and they gave everything but the pitch is really difficult and it’s hard to be composed when you don’t trust the pitch. We had to adapt to that and once we did and once we played a bit more direct we started picking up second balls. It wasn’t pretty but it got us back in the game.”