Gary Bowyer

Burton Albion manager Gary Bowyer admitted his side ‘didn’t do enough’ in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Northampton.

The Brewers remain adrift at the bottom of League One after they were beaten by Sam Hoskins’ late strike in a cagey, tightly-fought contest at the Pirelli Stadium.

Bowyer said: "It wasn't the most attractive game of football, it looked like two teams that have played as many games as they have, we know they'd be direct but we just didn't do enough today.

"It looked like two teams lacking confidence, which was disappointing from our boys because what they've done in the last couple of games they should be going into it with confidence. Our job now is to pick these boys up and get them ready for next week.

“First half it looked like it was a game too many for us, with injuries and availability I thought we looked leggy. Second half there was an improvement, Jack Armer's forced the keeper into a wonderful save, Rumarn Burrell hit the bar, Billy Bodin had a wonderful opportunity and I thought here we go but it was offside.

"We all collectively have not done enough, that's both the men at the back and the men at the top end of the pitch. We have to take that on board and if not then we're going to have to try and get some others in."