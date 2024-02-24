Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burton Albion manager Martin Paterson gave credit to Northampton for the way they defended against his side during Saturday's 2-0 defeat at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Brewers were coming off successive away wins at Bristol Rovers and Leyton Orient and they started like a train against Cobblers but struggled to turn sustained pressure into clear-cut chances.

The visitors improved and broke the deadlock when Marc Leonard’s shot deflected off two defenders and crept into the net, and Mitch Pinnock then finished brilliantly to make it 2-0 at half-time. Despite plenty of pressure and lots of territory in the second half, Burton were completely blunted by a stubborn Cobblers rearguard.

Action from Saturday's game between Burton and Northampton

"Northampton have gone about their season really well and they are a good team,” said Paterson. “But you look at the start of the game in terms of territory and pressure, I thought it was just a matter of time until we scored.

"We put a lot of pressure on them and we had a lot more shots but the important thing is to debrief that and be honest and I don’t think we really created a clear-cut chance, other than maybe Mason (Bennett).

"We started the game really well but it’s football and if you start the game with so much momentum, you have to score goals or else you leave yourself open to lady luck. He’s hit it from 30 yards and it takes two deflections and goes in.

“You have to regroup but Northampton are really organised and when they’re 1-0 up away from home, they are structured and difficult to break down. It’s a great finish for the second goal but we are architects of our own downfall because we give the ball straight to them.