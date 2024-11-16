Steve Bruce

Blackpool manager Steve Bruce felt his side ‘shaded it’ after Saturday’s goalless draw with Northampton.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between in a low-quality contest at Bloomfield Road but Will Hondermarck and Ben Fox went close for Cobblers while an excellent save from Lee Burge, followed by Rob Apter’s late miss, ensured the spoils were shared.

"I thought we just shaded it,” said Bruce. “We had a couple of good opportunities but it’s fair to say we are short on confidence at the moment. The only positive is that we were much better defensively and it’s good to keep a clean sheet.

"But we’re disappointed and you can see we haven’t won for a while. There’s a bit of tension but we have to keep doing the basics and we could do with a bit of luck with the injuries because that keeps hurting us. I know Northampton have their fair share as well.

"It wasn’t a classic, was it? Both teams lacked that bit of quality. Their goalkeeper made a great save, which was probably the highlight of the game for us, but we had some real decent opportunities where we just missed the pass or overhit the pass.

"But we take the point and move on. All we can do is get back to work next week.”