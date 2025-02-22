Opposition view: Bristol Rovers boss struggles to explain defeat to Cobblers

Inigo Calderon

Bristol Rovers manager Iñigo Calderón admitted it was ‘difficult to explain’ how his side threw away a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 against Northampton at Sixfields on Saturday.

Second best in the first half, the visitors hit the front through Scott Sinclair 90 seconds after the restart but goals from Dara Costelloe and Nesta Guinness-Walker turned things around as Cobblers moved back above Rovers in the League One table.

"It's a difficult one to explain and it's difficult to take, especially playing against a team near us in the table,” said Calderón. “The game was more or less under control.

"We probably started to kill the game too early but I didn't feel we were struggling at the time they scored their equaliser, in fact we had a clear chance to score to make it 2-0 just before.

"We concede a free-kick and they score from the second phase and everything changes but, until then, we controlled the game in the conditions that you have to expect coming here.

"Both their goals are disappointing. We switched off and they come from mistakes. I felt we had been defending really well and we knew we would have to because they put everything into the box. Until the goals, I didn't think they created too much and Jed (Ward) didn't have much to do but you cannot switch off like we did because you can lose.

"Scoring that early in the second half was perfect because it impacted them and I felt we had the game under control, but maybe we stopped playing and that gave them the chance the get back into the game. It was not like a goal was coming for them so I'm disappointed."