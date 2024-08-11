Matt Taylor

Bristol Rovers manager Matt Taylor admitted his side weren’t necessarily ‘deserving’ winners having been ‘a long way off’ in the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 win over Northampton.

The home side were slow to get going at the Memorial Stadium and only really hit their straps in the closing stages, eventually snatching all three points thanks to Bryant Bilongo’s stoppage-time header.

"Where we were in the start of the first half, it was a long way off,” admitted Taylor. “It was edgy, nervy. We couldn't quite get a handle on where the ball was starting and landing and didn’t win enough of those contacts or competitive moments, but we were actually tough from start to finish.

“There was so much going into it and then you watch the first half an hour and I’m thinking it’s not quite how we were looking in pre-season. The opposition played a part in that.

"I want us to pass forward and run forward and do it with more quality and be a bit bolder with our play. We started to show that as the game went on. We never really moved their centre-halves enough to work their goalkeeper but people say what does a Matt Taylor team look like, we’re building it. It will take a long time because they’re so new and so fresh but the intent grew as that second half went on.

"I’m not going to sit here and say we’re deserved winners but between the two teams I thought we were the stronger ones to finish."