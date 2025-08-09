Opposition view: Bradford City boss frustrated after Sixfields stalemate

Graham Alexander

Bradford manager Graham Alexander was frustrated his side did not turn one point into three during Saturday’s stalemate at Sixfields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford enjoyed the better of a scrappy first half and then created the two best chance of the game early in the second, with Curtis Tilt and Antoni Sarcevic going close, before Cobblers finished well. However, both teams lacked quality in the final third.

"It should have been more than a point,” said Alexander. "We had our chances. We hit the post and had two cleared off the line and I can't remember our goalkeeper having any saves to make. There was pressure on our box in certain situations but I thought we stood up to that really well and we were disciplined and we didn't give too many set-pieces away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We landed on second balls and used our bodies well, and I thought we were dangerous in the final third. There wasn't a massive amount of chances but I didn't think that would be the case today and their determination and resilience to make up for last week was evident.

"We still had chances and I believe the players we have usually get their shots off and hit the target in those positions but we made the wrong decision a few times. We just need a bit more composure but that will all come with time, and a big thing for us is to keep the back door shut and to keep our discipline and competitiveness and I was delighted with that today."