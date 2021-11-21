Opposition view: Bradford City boss Adams rues missed chances against Cobblers

Derek Adams.

Bradford City manager Derek Adams rued his side's inability to convert their opportunities during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Northampton.

Mitch Pinnock fired Cobblers ahead on the hour-mark but Charles Vernam equalised within seven minutes, capitalising on a defensive mistake.

It was a game of few chances though and whilst Bradford started well, they were mostly kept at arm's length by Northampton, only managing three shots on target.

Nonetheless, Adams felt his side had the better of the contest.

“I think we started the game very well and created a few good moments," he said. “If we could only have found that final pass to create the big opportunity in the opening stage of the game.

“But over the 90 minutes I felt both sets of players had a go. Northampton were resolute – they had one shot on target and scored and we had a few good moments which we should have done better with.

“That has been the story of our season. We haven’t scored enough goals when we have been on top in games.

“We have to get that win that our play, at times, deserves, but I think the players have shown they can be competitive today, we just have to be that one step better than the opposition and put the ball in the back of the net.

“It is unfortunate for us that we have not been able to get the goals to get the victory.”

Bradford are now unbeaten in four league games, all of which have come against teams in the top five.

Adams added: “We have had to play against all the top teams in a short space of time. In any game you play against a team at the top, it is always going to be tight.

“Forest Green, Port Vale, Swindon, Exeter, Northampton - they have all been tight games.