Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson felt a whole range of emotions after his side were denied victory by a stoppage-time ‘sickener’ in Saturday’s dramatic 2-2 draw against Northampton at Brunton Park.

The Cumbrians, 22nd before kick-off, were fired up and in need of three points after recent struggles, and they were the better side in the first half despite trailing to Shaun McWilliams’ 30th-minute strike.

Carlisle were rewarded for their endeavour in the second half and goals from Jack Armer and Ryan Edmondson had them just seconds away from a much-needed win, but Kieron Bowie struck in stoppage-time to salvage a point for the Cobblers.

Paul Simpson

"It’s a strange mix of emotions,” said Simpson. “I’m so frustrated and I’m so disappointed not to have won the game but I’m also absolutely delighted with the performance and I’m so proud of how the players went about it.

"To show the character and the desire and the energy that we did after our recent results, and to play some of the football we did, was really good. That’s probably one of our best performances of the season, certainly in terms of control.

"Northampton are a good side, I said that in the week. They’re a good football team and they have good shape about them but I don’t know what to say about their first goal. It’s sickening because we were so in control at the time.

"The two wide players were causing them all kinds of problems so to concede that goal was really disappointing but again they showed great character to keep going and we got ourselves ahead with two well-worked goals. The second one is a brilliant finish. Jack’s goal is a little bit lucky but I thought we deserved that because of the way we played.