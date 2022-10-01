Opposition view: Boss Lindsey says Swindon 'shouldn't have lost' against 'horrible' Cobblers

Swindon Town manager Scott Lindsey argued his team were ‘probably the better side’ and ‘certainly shouldn’t have lost’ after Saturday’s late 2-1 defeat to Northampton on Saturday.

The Robins had not lost since the opening day of the season and were also unbeaten at home, and things were going well for Lindsey’s men when Jonny Williams guided them into a lead just after the hour-mark.

But Northampton stalled Swindon’s momentum and ended their three-game winning run as Mitch Pinnock’s late winner followed Ben Fox’s headed equaliser to keep them second in Sky Bet League Two.

Scott Lindsey

"We certainly shouldn’t have lost the game in my opinion,” said Lindsey. “But I also didn’t think we did enough to win it.

"There are two moments where we have to defend better but we went toe-to-toe with a good side and we were always in the game. We might not have done enough to win it but we definitely shouldn’t have lost.

"We had chances and there where moments where we should have scored but you have to give them credit because they are a good side and they defend well and in many ways they are horrible to play against.

"They are good at what they do but we were playing against a team who are second in the league and although we didn’t play our best, overall I thought we were probably the better side to be honest, without creating loads of chances.

"But you can’t defend those moments like that and expect to win. We do a lot of work on defending set-pieces and defending the box but we didn't do that well today and it’s cost us.

"Our line was miles too deep for the free-kick. If our line is higher, we defend it better and probably get first contact. We didn’t defend set-pieces well all game and there were a few scary moments. They are very good at set-pieces and it was one area that we needed to concentrate on but in that moment we didn’t so it’s very, very disappointing.