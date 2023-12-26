Steve Evans

Stevenage manager Steve Evans believes Northampton ‘got away lightly’ after they were comprehensively beaten 3-0 at the Lamex Stadium on Boxing Day.

Jamie Reid scored after just two minutes and Stevenage never relented as Jordan Roberts made it 2-0 late in the first half before Elliott List scored one of his three big chances to round off a resounding home win.

"I thought it was a dominant performance from start to finish,” said Evans, whose side are in the mix for automatic promotion this season. “Scoring early always helps and we spoke about showing a reaction from Barnsley and we got one.

"The second goal is a bit of good fortune but it should have been 3-0 at half-time with Listy’s chance and if we’re all honest Northampton got away lightly today.

"That is a really good team that Jon (Brady) has put together there with really good players. We tried to sign some ourselves in the summer but in the build up to the game Jon made a comment about us having big resources and that we should be up there.

"The wee man has obviously beaten Oxford and then he’s got on the sherry and he’s done an interview. We’re just pleased that we’ve won a game and I think the supporters have seen a very good performance.

