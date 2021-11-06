Opposition view: Bonner not happy with lack of quality in 'horrible' FA Cup tie

Mark Bonner.

Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner was unimpressed by the lack of quality on display during Saturday's FA Cup tie with Northampton at Sixfields.

The League One U's trailed on two separate occasions but fought back both times to earn a replay at the Abbey Stadium on November 16.

"It's probably a result no team wants with the number of games we have but it is what it is and we're in the draw which is important," said Bonner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We'll have to produce a better performance in the replay because they caused us too many problems with direct passes and the game became too stretched.

"We worked our socks off and ran some big distances but we had to because they game was so disconnected and we didn't keep the ball well enough.

"It didn't become stretched because of shape or system, it was because we didn't pass the ball to each other and we didn't defend when they played long balls against us.

"They are simple things to put right. It looked like a lot of games we played in last season and when we play it again in the replay, we have to do a better version than we did today."

Kion Etete broke the deadlock on six minutes before setting up Paul Lewis late in the first-half, and Bonner was unhappy with the nature of both goals.

He added: "They didn't have to work hard for their first goal and then we got on top of the game in the first half and enjoyed some good moments and that's when we needed to get ahead.

"But their second goal comes at the end of a good spell for us and they haven't done anything to score it - it's just really poor from us.

"The end of the game was horrible. It was really stretched with very little quality and we played a part in that.