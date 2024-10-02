Ian Evatt

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt was 'annoyed' by the two late goals his side conceded during Tuesday's otherwise dominant 4-2 victory over Northampton, putting it down to a 'lack of professionalism'.

The visitors dominated virtually from the word go at Sixfields and threatened to run riot after first half goals from John McAtee and George Thomason were followed by one each for Eoin Toal and Dion Charles in the second half.

But Tom Eaves and Jon Guthrie were both on target with headers in stoppage-time to halve the deficit and frustrate Evatt, who said: “It has taken the gloss off it a bit for me and it's annoying because I think it was a bit of complacency and over confidence.

"It was harsh on the players but I did have a bit of a pop at them because it's not something we can allow to happen. It's complacency and a lack of professionalism and that can cost you on another day, but there can't be too many disappointments tonight.

"For 90 minutes it was a very, very good away performance. It was our best performance of the season. There was lots of good movement, the pressing was excellent and we controlled it from start to finish.

"We've reminded the players what we can do and what we're good at and I think we've seen that in the last three games and at times tonight we were at our absolute best.

"We felt like we could go back to our usual selves tonight with the 3-5-2 and how we like to build up and the players executed it fantastically well. That's 11 goals in three games and it's much more like us.”