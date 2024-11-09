Opposition view: Blues boss Davies 'sickened' after 'far superior' Birmingham are stunned by Cobblers

Chris Davies

Mitch Pinnock’s 97th minute equaliser was ‘as sickening as it comes’ for Birmingham manager Chris Davies as Northampton came away from St Andrews with a remarkable last-gasp point on Saturday.

Birmingham had all of the ball but were frustrated by stubborn Cobblers defending until £15million man Jay Stansfield made what seemed the all-important breakthrough just shy of the hour mark.

But despite City’s stacked squad, they could not kill the game off and Town stuck at it before snatching a dramatic point with effectively the last kick of the game.

"I’ve never been involved in a game like that and I’ve never drawn a game like that,” said Davies. “I don’t know how much possession and how many chances we had but to concede a goal in the 97th minute after a game like that is as sickening as it comes and I’m really disappointed.

"We were by far the superior team. We had so many situations and moments that we didn’t convert but you always leave yourself open at 1-0 and it’s a really poor goal to concede.

"There was some good stuff there and some good football and we worked the ball well but ultimately you need to score goals to win matches and if you don’t, you can't afford to make silly mistakes. It’s the poorest goal we’ve conceded this season and it’s come at a critical time.

"They didn’t really cause us any problems so it’s absolutely two points dropped and it’s hard to swallow but we have to learn from it and we have to move on.”