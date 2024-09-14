Opposition view: Bloomfield says Wycombe 'deserved' their luck in win over Cobblers
The Chairboys recovered from the early setback of conceding a Sam Hoskins penalty as Dan Udoh levelled before Richard Kone pounced on a defensive calamity to score the winning goal.
"It's a really satisfying win," said Bloomfield. "We were busy during the international break because we felt there was a lot of work to do in terms of how we're trying to play.
"A lot of the things we worked came out today and I thought we were excellent, especially in the first half, and I thoroughly enjoyed watching us.
"The goal we gave away was obviously disappointing but it was really important to bounce back so quickly and the boys played with courage and character.
"The first goal we scored was a brilliant team effort and we got a little bit of luck for the second one but I think we deserved it on the balance of play and the amount of chances that we created.
"We had enough chances to put the game to bed and it did get a little bit messy towards the end but we defended well.
"We knew it would be a tough game but apart from the loose play for their penalty I thought we were excellent and deserved to take three points."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.