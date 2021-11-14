Opposition view: Barton felt Rovers got what they deserved against Cobblers

Cobblers assistant Colin Calderwood shares a joke with Joey Barton before Saturday's game.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton felt Saturday's 2-1 victory over Northampton was no more than his side deserved.

Rovers trailed to a Sam Hoskins penalty at half-time but emerged victorious thanks to second-half goals from Josh Grant and Antony Evans.

"I thought it was a good game and I enjoyed it," said Barton. "It's only three points but it feels like an awful lot more.

"We feel we have turned a corner and there's a totally different energy around the place at the moment.

"We felt aggrieved to be behind at half-time. I thought we were much the better side but you have to stay disciplined and keep the back door closed but we gifted them an opportunity with the penalty.

"You can't blame their lad for going over and the referee gives a penalty and you feel aggrieved at half-time but the challenge to the players was to keep believing.

"I thought we were definitely the better side on the day and if we kept following the principles that we had worked on in the week, we would cause problems and get back into the game.