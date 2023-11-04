Pete Wild

Barrow boss Pete Wild was delighted with his side’s performance after they caused a mini FA Cup shock by beating Northampton 3-1 at Sixfields on Saturday.

Mitch Pinnock cancelled out Emile Acquah's early opener but second half goals from Tom White and Ben Whitfield secured a 3-1 victory as the Bluebirds booked their spot in Sunday's second round draw.

"I'm really pleased with everyone," said Wild. "It was a real graft and I thought we looked a bit tired after the game on Tuesday, which is why I made the changes at half-time. That gave us a bit more life and energy and it was a really good performance and a really solid performance.

"Yes, the second and third goals were fortunate but that comes from putting teams under pressure and making them do more and I've just said that to the players in the dressing room.

"We played winning football once we were 2-1 and 3-1 ahead and that's when we were at our best. We pressed, we drove with the ball, we defended properly and we didn't mess about in dangerous.

"Northampton are in a rut at the moment but they'll come out of that rut because they have some top players and we all go through periods when things don't go our way.

"I thought Northampton came out and looked their best after they got it back to 1-1 and they probably were having their best spell of the game when we scored our second goal. They had an outstanding season last year and they beat us up home and away so to come and get a result, I'm really pleased.