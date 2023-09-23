Neill Collins

Barnsley manager Neill Collins was delighted with his side’s response after they bounced back to winning ways by beating Northampton at Sixfields on Saturday.

The Tykes scored both early and late as Callum Styles broke the deadlock with a brilliant piece of improvisation on four minutes before Devante Cole’s ninth of the season in the closing stages effective wrapped up victory, despite Louis Appéré’s stoppage-time strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a fantastic start to the game and that gave us a platform,” said Collins. “We had to weather some pressure, mainly from set-pieces, but I think we defended well and then we controlled the second half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was only in the last five minutes when we down to 10 men due to Kacper Lopata's injury when they really put us under pressure. For most of game we were really good and we saw through the toughest parts of the game and then we looked like we would go on and score a second and third goal.

"To put in a good team performance like that and get a positive result is a good response from the other night. The only disappointment was not getting a clean sheet because I thought we deserved one.