An ‘angry’ Michael Appleton felt had to be ‘careful’ with what he said after Shrewsbury’s 4-1 defeat at Sixfields on Easter Monday.

The already-relegated Shrews, who prop up the division, endured another miserable afternoon as their winless run stretched to 15 games when beaten by Dara Costelloe’s brace and a goal each for Cameron McGeehan and Aaron McGowan. John Marquis’ stoppage-time strike was nothing more than a consolation.

"It was a tough day,” admitted Appleton. “There were some really, really poor errors at the wrong times. We expected a lot of balls into our box, it was a long throw literally every time the ball went out anywhere 30 or 40 yards from goal so it was a bit of a throwback, but I thought we dealt with that pretty well most of the time.

"I didn't feel we were under pressure or stressed in any way shape or form but we didn't do our jobs properly for the first goal and I don't have to say too much with the second one. Then, in the second half, just when we were on top of the game and they were getting frustrated, we gave another comical goal away and that makes it very difficult.

"They were two different styles but there were no issues at all between both boxes, but we lack a killer instinct at both ends. I'm trying not to be too angry and I have to be careful with what I say because there's still two games to go, but we should have scored more than one today and there’s no way we should have conceded four, certainly in the manner we did.

"We’ll try and get the players organised as best as we can for the last two games but at this moment I’m just angry and disappointed.”