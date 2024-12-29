Opposition view: Ainsworth confident Shrewsbury will finish above Cobblers in League One

Gareth Ainsworth

Shrewsbury manager Gareth Ainsworth is confident his side will finish the season above Northampton following Sunday’s 1-1 draw at New Meadow.

Cobblers are currently 19th in League One, six points above Shrewsbury having played a game more, after Cameron McGeehan quickly cancelled out Aaron Pierre’s opener during a tight game in Shropshire.

Ainsworth said: “The first half was tough and there was very little quality in there but I’m proud of the boys because we’re fighting and we’re scraping and we’re winning that side of the game now.

"It’s brilliant that we have that fight now and we’re on an unbeaten run and unbeaten teams don’t go down. We just need to add that bit of quality, which I know the players have, and I thought we showed that in the second half.

“It wasn’t perfect but this is the bottom of League One and as I’ve said before, I’m not here to be pretty, I’m here to get out of this situation and I’m pleased with the performance today.

"With no disrespect to Northampton, I think we can finish above them. I would say that as Shrewsbury manager but I do firmly believe that. It was important not to lose today but a win would have been fantastic.”

Ainsworth was unhappy with the officials and particularly the decision to award the free-kick which led to McGeehan’s 64th-minute leveller.

He added: “There were positives and there are things I need to look at it but I don’t think I’ll be the only one looking at things – the referee might have to reflect on some of his decisions because I was really disappointed.

"I don’t want to get into trouble but he got one or two things wrong and I’ll be letting him know that. It wasn’t anything like a free-kick for their goal and we had a few go against us today. Maybe there was a free-kick a few seconds before but don’t then try and make up for it.”