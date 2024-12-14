Opposition view: '3-0 flattered Northampton' - Rotherham boss Steve Evans
Jonson Clarke-Harris scored twice in the first half before Andre Green completed a resounding home win for the underperforming Millers.
"It was an outstanding performance – 3-0 flattered Northampton,” said Evans. “We make a great start and then we’re totally dominant. We should score a second but then we do get a fantastic goal to make it 2-0.
"It was just so dominant and you couldn’t pick a better moment than Andre Green scoring his goal. He’s been out in the wilderness for 18 months but we’ve looked after him. He was surprised to play but he made a massive difference to us.
"Jono’s movement is always very good. Their big centre-half said to me afterwards that he didn’t know where he was and that's because his movement is so good. He’s disappointed not to score a hat-trick and come away with the match ball.
"I watched Northampton beat Peterborough on Monday. They were maybe a bit fortunate to win but they didn’t deserve to lose and today they’ve gone away losing 3-0 and it could have been double that.”
