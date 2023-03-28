Opportunity to play in England with Cobblers is a dream come true for Norman

The opportunity to play football in England is something of a dream come true for Canadian defender David Norman following his short-term move to the Cobblers last week.

The 24-year-old had a loan spell with Queen of the South in Scotland in 2018 but the rest of his career to date has been spent across the pond in both Canada and America.

However, as a lover of football from a young age, Norman has always wanted to test himself in England and an opportunity to do so came his way last week when Cobblers offered him a contract until the end of the season.

David Norman

"I'm excited to play in England,” said Norman, who immediately made his debut as a late sub against Doncaster on Saturday. “As a kid, it was my dream to play English football so to have the chance to do that now in the EFL really is a dream come true for me.

"I would get up early on Saturday and Sunday mornings to watch matches in England as a kid and I always wanted to be a part of it so I'm taking this opportunity head-on.

"I'm obviously coming in at an important time with the team challenging for promotion but this is what you want to be a part of as a footballer and hopefully I can help the club get the job done over the next eight games.

"It was great to get on for my debut. It's all happened pretty quick but it's been really good since I got here. The boys and the staff and everyone at the club have welcomed me in and to play a few minutes and get a win on Saturday was massive.”

Norman started out as a midfielder but moved into defence as he turned professional, and with so many defenders currently out, Cobblers took a chance on him before the registration window closed last Thursday.

Norman added: "I grew up in Vancouver with the Whitecaps Academy as a central midfielder and then in the last three or four years as a professional I've moved back to centre-back and I can also play on the left as well.

“I’m a hard-working player and I’m good on the ball. I want to get the creative, attacking players involved and get them on the ball up the pitch.