One player set to return for Cobblers but others need to be 'assessed' before Crewe clash

Cobblers should have at least one player back for Saturday’s League Two fixture with Crewe Alexandra, but others will be ‘assessed’ on Thursday and Friday.

Mitch Pinnock was one of 10 players who missed Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Mansfield Town but he will be available again at the weekend following the birth of his newborn baby.

Aaron McGowan serves the final of his three-game suspension while Ben Fox, Tyler Magloire and Ali Koiki are out for the season and Louis Appéré and Jack Sowerby hobbled off with knocks in midweek.

Louis Appéré

Akin Odimayo, Shaun McWilliams, Josh Harrop, Josh Eppiah and Danny Hylton also remain sidelined due to injury. One or two of those are not far away from returning but Saturday is likely to come too soon.

"I think the only concern with Mitch is that he has a few bags under his eyes due to a lack of sleep,” joked Brady on Thursday. “But it’ll be great to have him back at the weekend.

"There are one or two we need to assess after Tuesday night.”

Speaking directly after the win over Mansfield, Brady confirmed that both Sowerby and Appéré were struggling with cramp.

He said: "Louis came off with cramp after 55 minutes because he has worked so hard and I'm so grateful for everyone in the changing room because they are a fantastic group.