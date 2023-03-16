News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
11 minutes ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
4 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
5 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
6 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
7 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

One player set to return for Cobblers but others need to be 'assessed' before Crewe clash

‘There are one or two we need to assess after Tuesday night.’

By James Heneghan
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:37 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 14:38 GMT

Cobblers should have at least one player back for Saturday’s League Two fixture with Crewe Alexandra, but others will be ‘assessed’ on Thursday and Friday.

Mitch Pinnock was one of 10 players who missed Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Mansfield Town but he will be available again at the weekend following the birth of his newborn baby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aaron McGowan serves the final of his three-game suspension while Ben Fox, Tyler Magloire and Ali Koiki are out for the season and Louis Appéré and Jack Sowerby hobbled off with knocks in midweek.

Louis Appéré
Louis Appéré
Louis Appéré
Most Popular

Akin Odimayo, Shaun McWilliams, Josh Harrop, Josh Eppiah and Danny Hylton also remain sidelined due to injury. One or two of those are not far away from returning but Saturday is likely to come too soon.

"I think the only concern with Mitch is that he has a few bags under his eyes due to a lack of sleep,” joked Brady on Thursday. “But it’ll be great to have him back at the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There are one or two we need to assess after Tuesday night.”

Speaking directly after the win over Mansfield, Brady confirmed that both Sowerby and Appéré were struggling with cramp.

He said: "Louis came off with cramp after 55 minutes because he has worked so hard and I'm so grateful for everyone in the changing room because they are a fantastic group.

"I think it was a bit of cramp with Jack as well so fingers crossed.”

Mitch PinnockCobblersLeague Two