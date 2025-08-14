Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwood

Kevin Nolan wants at least one, maybe two and, if everything falls into place, possibly even three new signings before the summer transfer window closes on September 1st.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Returning midfielder Terry Taylor became the club’s 14th addition – and fourth loan – of a very busy summer when joining from Charlton on Monday afternoon, but Cobblers have more ‘irons in the fire’ this week as they look to bolster their squad further, particularly in attacking positions. Clubs in England and Scotland still have two and a half weeks to finalise their squads, with the window due to close at 7pm on Monday, September 1st.

"We’re still working hard to get one in, maybe two, we’ll see,” said Nolan. “Things slow down and then speed up in the final few days and hours of the transfer window as more players become available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re really happy with where we’re at. We currently have some irons in the fire and we’re hoping to see if we can get one in. I’m hoping for at least one, if not two, and maybe even three – never say never! But everyone behind the scenes has done a great job. The owners and the chairman have backed me and Alex (Laimter) and Colin (Calderwood) have done a lot of great work with agents and all that stuff.

"Sometimes you have to be patient and you don’t want to bite too quickly because something might be around the corner. You have to weigh everything up and see whether or not you can wait an extra couple of weeks.

"It has to be someone who will fit the team and who wants to play for Northampton. There are lots of other factors as well but those two are the most important to me. I don’t want anyone here who isn’t too sure. You have to be prepared to work hard and do your best for Northampton Town every week. Just watch this space, as they say.”