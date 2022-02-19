On-song Cobblers cruise to victory over Colchester United

Fraser Horsfall celebrates after scoring the Cobblers' first goal against Colchester United at Sixfields on Saturday (Picture: Pete Norton)

Town went ahead thanks to another set-piece goal - Fraser Horsfall nodding in his sixth goal of the season after 16 minutes - before they broke their duck from open play when Sam Hoskins brilliantly finished off a slick team move early in the second-half.

The points never looked in doubt thereafter and Benny Ashley-Seal came off the bench to rubber-stamp victory with his first goal since the opening day of the season, netting in stoppage-time.

In addition to the goals, a word should also go to Northampton's impenetrable defence which kept its fourth clean sheet in a row and 16th of the season.

Town could rise to as high as second in the table depending on the outcome of Saturday's games.

Cobblers were boosted by having Aaron McGowan and Jack Sowerby available again, both of whom returned from injury to start against Colchester.

McGowan's return to wing-back allowed Sam Hoskins to push into a forward role alongside Louis Appere while Sowerby replaced the suspended Shaun McWilliams in midfield.

Hoskins and Sowerby were straight into the action when linking up after only three minutes.

Sowerby pounced on a loose ball and drove to the byline before cutting the ball back to his team-mate, but Sam Hornby was down quickly to make a good save.

Colchester had started well despite that scare and they dominated possession and territory in the early skirmishes, helped by a strong breeze which was swirling all around Sixfields.

The visitors did not trouble Liam Roberts, though, and it wasn't long until Cobblers played their trump card to break the deadlock.

Their first corner of the game after 16 minutes paid dividends and a familiar duo combined once again with Horsfall stooping low to convert Mitch Pinnock's delivery from the right.

Hoskins and Louis Appere could not make the most of half chances before another set-piece causes grief for Colchester with Jon Guthrie this time meeting Pinnock's corner but Cole Skuse hooked the ball off the line.

Colchester were still a threat and they created their best opening of the first-half eight minutes before the break when Emyr Huws slipped a clever ball into Owura Edwards, he spun and shot but Tyler Maglore was across quickly to block.

Cobblers finally broke their duck from open play four minutes into the second-half and the goal was well worth the wait.

Sowerby started the move with a pass to Magloire, he motored forward to the edge of the box and found Lewis and his lay-off to Hoskins was perfect to come onto and curl superbly into the top corner.

Ali Koiki scuffed his shot when presented with a decent chance for a third goal and Hoskins missed an even better chance, skewing horribly over after nipping in behind Colchester's defence.

Cobblers did go a bit sloppy and moments after losing Sowerby to injury they were fortunate not to concede with a scramble in the penalty box followed by Judge striking the base of the post.

Colchester did not give it up and Judge was just wide with a strike from the edge of the box, however their fate was sealed in stoppage-time when Ashley-Seal finished off fantastic work by Hoskins.

Match facts

Cobblers: Roberts, Magloire, Horsfall (c), Guthrie, McGowan (Rose 79), Koiki, Sowerby (Lubala 71), Lewis, Pinnock, Hoskins, Appere (Ashley-Seal 81)

Subs not used: Maxted, Harriman, Mills, Pollock

Colchester: Hornby, Chambers, Smith (c), Eastman (Andrews 60), Tchamadeu, Huws (Chilvers 70), Kenlock, Judge, Skuse, Edwards, Sears (Wright 81)

Subs not used: Wiredu, Dallison, Coxe, George

Referee: Scott Oldham

Attendance: 5,309