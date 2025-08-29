Ethan Wheatley

Two Cobblers players have been called up by their respective countries this afternoon.

Manchester United teenager Ethan Wheatley is in the England Under-20s squad while Michael Forbes, who joined Cobblers on a temporary basis from West Ham last month, has been called up by Northern Ireland Under-21s. Both men will therefore miss Northampton’s League One game against Reading next weekend – should it go ahead. The fixture will be postponed if either club has three or more call-ups.

Ben Futcher’s young Lions take on Italy in Chesterfield next Friday (September 5th) at 7.30pm. The Under-20s went unbeaten throughout 2024-25, which included a 4-0 win over Germany in Chesterfield in November last year, and they will return to Derbyshire for the upcoming international camp.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Under-21s are set to meet Georgia, Germany, Greece, Latvia and Malta in the 2025-27 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifying group stage (Group F). They will begin their qualification campaign away to Georgie on September 9th. They will prepare for that game with a training camp in Loughborough.

England Under-20s squad:

Goalkeepers: Elyh Harrison (Shrewsbury Town, on loan from Manchester United), Finlay Herrick (West Ham United), Sam Proctor (Aston Villa), Tommy Setford (Arsenal)

Defenders: Zach Abbott (Nottingham Forest), Ayden Heaven (Manchester United), Eyimofe Jemide (Crystal Palace), Jayden Meghoma (Rangers, on loan from Brentford), Harrison Murray-Campbell (Chelsea), Lakyle Samuel (Manchester City), Ishe Samuels-Smith (Strasbourg)

Midfielders: Samuel Amo-Ameyaw (Strasbourg), Jamaldeen Jimoh (Aston Villa), Law McCabe (Middlesbrough), Harrison McMahon (Chelsea), Kieran Morgan (Queens Park Rangers), Joel Ndala (Hull City, on loan from Manchester City), Justin Oke Oboavwoduo (Manchester City), Lewis Orford (West Ham United), Thomas Watson (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards: Jayden Danns (Liverpool), Ethan Wheatley (Northampton Town, on loan from Manchester United)

Nothern Ireland Under-21s squad

Goalkeepers: Fraser Barnsley (Everton), Josh Clarke (Celtic), Francis Hurl (Huddersfield Town).

Defenders: Tom Atcheson (Blackburn Rovers), Conor Barr (Cliftonville, on loan from Derry City), Tommy Fogarty (Birmingham City), Sam Inwood (Bolton Wanderers), Shea Kearney (Dunfermline Athletic), Matthew Orr (Linfield), Johnny Russell (Glentoran), Michael Forbes (Northampton Town, on loan from West Ham United).

Midfielders: Ryan Donnelly (Leicester City), Patrick Kelly (Barnsley), Jamie McDonnell (Mansfield Town, on loan from Nottingham Forest), Darren Robinson (St Patrick’s Athletic, on loan from Derby County), Dylan Sloan (Larne), Francis Turley (Celtic).

Forwards: Aodhan Doherty (Blackburn Rovers), Braiden Graham (Everton), Eoin Kenny (Dundalk), Makenzie Kirk (St Johnstone), Liam McStravick (Airdrieonians), Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal).