Cobblers’ on-loan midfielder Marc Leonard has been linked with a permanent move to three Championship clubs.

The Brighton & Hove Albion youngster has enjoyed another superb campaign at Sixfields and will almost certainly be playing in the Championship next season.

According to former Sky Sports journalist Pete O’Rourke, Leonard has emerged as a target for Preston North End, Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City and Brighton will not stand in his way if they receive an offer ‘in the region of £300,000’ this summer. Swansea City and Coventry have also reportedly shown an interest.

The 22-year-old was named Cobblers Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season at Sunday’s awards. He’s played 90 of Northampton’s 91 league matches across two outstanding seasons on loan at Sixfields.