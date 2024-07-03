Oldham boss labels Monthe a 'huge signing' after defender departs Cobblers
The 29-year-old leaves Northampton after one season at the club, in which he made 34 League One appearances, and drops down into the National League.
Mellon, who managed Monthe at Tranmere Rovers, said: "I’ve said all along that we need players to be able to push us on to that next level as a squad and Manny is one of those types of players.
“I know Manny well, I’ve worked with him for a long time before and he’ll be a huge signing for us. He’s still ambitious to be successful and I’m looking forward to the supporters seeing him play.
“I’ve said we’ve needed time and patience to build a team that can get us results and play the way we want.”
Monthe himself added: “I’m very pleased to have signed for Oldham and can’t wait for the season to get started. We’ve had a really strong start to pre-season, the players look sharp and there’s a great atmosphere in the squad.
“I’ve worked with the manager and a number of players before and it’s a move that really excites me. This is a huge club and there’s so much potential to do well, now it’s our responsibility to perform on the pitch.”
