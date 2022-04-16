Oldham Athletic 0 Northampton Town 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

Jon Guthrie and Louis Appere scored either side of half-time as Town jumped back up to fourth and registered their 20th clean sheet in doing so. Here are our player ratings from Boundary Park...
1. Liam Roberts
Only forced into action on two occasions and they came within seconds of one another, beating away Hunt's low drive before getting up quickly to keep out McGahey's follow-up in a smart double stop shortly before Guthrie's opener. That's now 20 clean sheets for the season... 7
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Untroubled for the most part at the back and played his part going the other way when winning the free-kick which led to the crucial first goal. Looked a soft one but he and Cobblers won't care. Smashed a sweet volley into the midriff of Rogers early on... 7
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Fraser Horsfall
Comfortable and decisive in his defensive work against a blunt home attack. Keillor-Dunn was Oldham's key man going into the contest but he didn't get a sniff... 7
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Might not have known a great deal about it but his seventh goal of the season came at a pivotal moment as it nudged Cobblers ahead at the break and deflated Oldham, allowing the visitors to seize control. Took a whack for his troubles when clattered by Piergianni late on, leading to the Latics skipper's red card... 7.5
Photo: Pete Norton