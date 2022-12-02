Odimayo has no regrets over Cobblers switch as he starts to show what he's all about

Akin Odimayo.

The 23-year-old turned down offers from elsewhere, including one from previous club Swindon Town, to join Northampton in the summer, citing the coaching staff’s track record of improving players as the main reason.

An injury two days before the season kicked off set the tone for a highly inconvenient start to life at his new club, but at last he is fully fit and getting a run in the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No, there are no regrets at all over choosing to come here,” said Odimayo. “I think it was a great decision for me.

"Obviously there have been the injuries, which were frustrating, but I’m in the team now and I’m enjoying it – I just wish it could have happened sooner!

"I’m happy to be here and I feel I’m improving as a player. I’m always picking up things from the coaching staff in training and learning off the more experienced players as well and that’s all helping me.”

Odimayo probably did not expect his opportunity to come at left-back but he has seized his chance emphatically, impressing against both Gillingham and Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "It took me a while to get my sharpness back after the injuries but I feel like I’m getting there now and game-time obviously helps a lot.

"It’s going well at left-back so far and hopefully it will carry on. It’s obviously different to right-back in how you receive the ball in different positions but playing in this team makes it quite easy to play out of position.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only has Odimayo been solid in defence, he’s also posed a threat going the other way. He almost scored against Gillingham, denied only by the legs of goalkeeper Glenn Morris, and grabbed an assist at Bradford, delivering a peach of a cross for Sam Sherring to head home.

He continued: "We want to try and dominate teams and when we are in possession and we are the aggressors, it makes it easier to play in different positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are all quite fluid anyway and we interchange a lot and that has helped me slot in.

"Sometimes the best form of defence can be attack and that’s a motto I like to play with. Obviously you have to solid defensively but if you are on top and dominating, you have to get up the pitch and get forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would have been frustrating for Odimayo that there was no game last weekend given he had at last injected some momentum into his season.

But he does not think it has negatively impacted him, especially as the break allowed Cobblers to spend some valuable time on the training pitch ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Tranmere Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a bit different but we have trained all the way through so it hasn’t changed too much for us and personally I felt like I got enough out of training,” Odimayo added.

"Obviously there was no game last Saturday, which is unusual, but it’s only one week which is not a massive break and apart from that, training has been normal and we have had more time to work on things and go through patterns.

Advertisement Hide Ad