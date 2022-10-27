Last season saw just five points separate third-placed Bristol Rovers and Tranmere Rovers in ninth in the final table.

This season looks like it’s going to be a similar story with a mere three points separating fourth-placed Mansfield from Carlisle United in tenth spot.

Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Cobblers are doing their best to pull away from the pack and claim top three spots.

Cobblers have been up there all season, but they will certainly be taking nothing for granted after last season.

Below them the race is on with a number of mid-table sides hoping to be that one team who sneaks in at the death with a brilliant end of season run.

Here’s how league’s title sponsor SkyBet currently sees the race for top seven spots going.

1. Leyton Orient 1/8 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Stevenage 1/6 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Mansfield Town 2/7 Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

4. Salford City 1/2 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales