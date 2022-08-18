'Nowhere near' - Jon Brady makes admission about Cobblers despite strong start to the season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobblers boss Jon Brady accepts his side are still 'nowhere near' striking the right balance between attack and defence following Tuesday's thrilling, helter-skelter 3-2 victory over Crawley Town.

Brady has made it clear that he wants to play a more 'expansive' style this season and that has been evidenced by their first four league games in which his team have scored nine goals and conceded six. By contrast, at the same stage of last season, Town had scored three and conceded three.

Whilst that provides plenty of entertainment fo the neutrals and is so far proving successful in terms of points gained – 10 from four games, the joint-most in the division – Brady knows his side must improve defensively.

Jon Brady.

"We are playing a bit more expansive this season as I think people can see but we just have to get the balance right,” said the Town manager.

"At the moment, it's nowhere near what I need but when you have most of your back-line out, it's tough and you have to find a way.

"It was really good in the first-half and I thought we were very composed on the ball at times. In the second-half, it was a different kettle of fish.

"But that's why we say we are a work in progress and we need to keep improving game after game. There was some really great stuff on Tuesday but there are also things we can be a lot better on as well.

"But credit to Crawley and Kevin Betsy and his staff. They are fantastic people and it was a bit harsh on them because they probably didn't deserve that. I thought they played very well.”

Tuesday’s win meant Cobblers have already won more points from losing positions this season than they did in the whole of last. Town trailed to James Balagizi’s fourth-minute strike before Sam Hoskins turned it around with a quickfire brace and then Kieron Bowie snatched victory at the death.

"After four games we have already won more points from losing positions than we did in the whole of last season,” added Brady. “I really wouldn't want it to be that way but to find a way to win that game was incredible.