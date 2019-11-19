Notts County boss Neal Ardley reacts to being handed Cobblers tie in FA Cup draw

Notts County manager Neal Ardley has vowed not to go on the defensive when his side visit Northampton in the second-round of the FA Cup next weekend.

The Magpies slipped to ninth in the National League after losing 3-0 at home to new leaders Barrow on Saturday.

But, speaking after the second-round draw was made last week, Ardley says he will aim for victory when his side visit the PTS Academy Stadium on December 1.

“We are going to a team in the level above and they should have bigger and better players,” he said. “Northampton will challenge us in general play and from set-pieces.

“But we’ve got some big players ourselves if we can keep them fit going into that tie. Whether we have six big ones to cope with their big six ones, is a different kettle of fish.

“It’s going to be a real challenge. But it’s only down the road and we will take a fantastic following. We are not afraid to lose. Last season we were because of the situation we were in.

“We won’t go on the defensive, we have a way of how we play and that won’t change be it .”

Ardley believes the tie will provide a good barometer to measure his side's progress this season but, in what is becoming a theme this season, he also warned of Northampton's physical presence.

He added: “I would have liked a home tie especially with the way we have been playing at Meadow Lane.

“I did want a League Two team because I feel it will give us a good look at where we are.

“Keith Curle has done well there. They had a slow start, but they have picked up and are on the verge of the play-offs.

“They are in good form and the one thing that they are, aside from the fact they have good players, is they are very big.

“They have two 6ft 3in centre-forwards, centre-backs and a 6ft 2in central midfielder.

“They will test us at set-pieces, they will get balls into the box and if we don’t stand up to that we will struggle in the game.”