Jack Perkins in action for Nottingham Forest Under-21s in the EFL Trophy. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Chris McGuane, Nottingham Forest’s head of academy, believes Jack Perkins has the ‘skill and personality’ to enjoy a successful career with Northampton after his permanent move to Sixfields.

Perkins, a versatile midfielder, joined Forest as an eight-year-old and rose through the club’s youth ranks but has been allowed to leave for the Cobblers aged 21, signing a two-year deal at Sixfields, after playing several times in the EFL Trophy.

McGuane said: “This is a great opportunity for Jack at an important time in his personal development as a person and a player. Everyone at the academy is well-connected to Jack, someone who has been with us since he was a young boy and has been an asset to the club both on and off the pitch.

"It was a great moment for the B Team winning the Premier League International Cup, as many of them have been playing together for a long time. He played a vital part in that success and now has the chance to compete in senior football at a good club, in what is a very competitive league.

"One of our key objectives is to ensure that our players have careers beyond the academy, as not all will play in the first-team, and this is a great example of obtaining a positive destination for the player and positive outcome for the club. Jack leaves with our very best wishes, and we are sure he has the skill and the personality to have a successful career in the game.”

In a statement, Forest said: “Nottingham Forest can confirm Jack Perkins has left the club, joining Northampton Town for an undisclosed fee.

“Perkins joined the club as an eight-year-old, progressing through the age groups and becoming a B Team regular. The midfielder started every game in PL 2 and in the EFL Trophy this year, establishing himself as a fundamental part of Warren Joyce’s side.

“Perkins played the full 120 minutes in the final of the Premier League International Cup in May, as the B Team lifted a major trophy with a penalty shoot-out victory. The 21-year-old now leaves the club to pursue first-team football, joining League One side Northampton.

“Everyone at the Club would like to thank Jack for his contributions over the years and wish him the very best for his new challenge.”