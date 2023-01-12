Nothing 'imminent' expected for Cobblers - but League Two rivals make some big moves in the transfer market

Cobblers fans will have to be patient before welcoming any new faces to Sixfields this month after manager Jon Brady confirmed there’s ‘nothing imminent’ in terms of arrivals.

Brady has always insisted that January will not be a busy month for the Cobblers as he focuses on minor adjustments rather than major changes.

The Town boss is happy with his squad and would be content to not sign anyone if he could guarantee he’d have every player available between now and the end of the season.

Jon Brady

"We have talked all along about a couple of positions which we are looking at but there's nothing imminent,” said Brady.

"We’re really happy with our squad but I want to be free of injuries and that's the most frustrating thing at the moment because we need everybody fit.

"We know this is football and it's not always going to work that way but it's quite frustrating to have several key players not available."

Whilst it might be relatively quiet at Sixfields, that is not the case for the rest of League Two, especially at the bottom.

Basement boys Gillingham, now under new ownership, have pulled off the surprise signing of Timothy Dieng whilst Exeter captain Matt Jay headlines one of several impressive arrivals at Colchester United.

Saturday’s opponents Stockport County are also expected to splash the cash and have already brought in a couple of players, including Millwall striker Isaac Olaofe.

Brady added: "We don't have any control over other teams and their business but financially, you can see there are a lot of the bottom clubs are investing quite heavily to stay in the league and other clubs want to mount a challenge or sustain a challenge at the top of the division.

"There are a few clubs who are having a real strong go at the moment but that's out of our control. It's interesting to see that there is some financial power out there in this division and I think some of them would be really strong in League One in terms of what they are spending right now.

